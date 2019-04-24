Malawi: CBO Distributes Relief Items to Victims of Persistent Rains

Zomba — Gorpie Community Based Organisation of Group Village Head Machinjiri in Zomba Monday distributed maize, blankets, plastic ware to 35 households from seven villages whose houses collapsed due to stormy rains that affected the area early March.

Gorpie CBO Director, Happy Mussa said his organization received financial assistance from a Canadian- based organisation, People Bridge Charitable Foundation, which enabled the CBO to buy bags of maize, plastic rolls of roofing material, blankets, plastic pails and plates all worth about K1 million.

The relief items were distributed to households from Mbuliro, Koloma, Siwila, Nachawe, Mtibula and Chilonga Villages at Group Village Head Machinjiri at Zomba Malosa where people were displaced to relatives' houses as a result of stormy rains that fell in the area from March 4 to 7, this year.

One of the recipients, Emily Sanudi commended People Bridge Charitable Foundation for its support to the people in her area as they lost food and other items in the course of the rains.

On March 29, Gorpie CBO distributed similar relief items to 27 households at village head Mitusi's area where people were also affected after their houses collapsed due to the rains.

Affected areas in Zomba included traditional authorities Kuntumanji, Nkapita, Chikowi, M'biza, Ntholowa, Mwambo, Mlumbe, Ngwelero and Malemia where Group Village Machinjiri is.

About 29,000 households in Zomba were rendered homeless and sought shelter in evacuation camps after the rains which also resulted into floods in some parts of the district.

Apart from People Bridge Charitable Foundation, other international organizations such as UNICEF, Save the Children, World Vision International, Irish Red Cross and Japanese International Corporation Agency responded to the disaster in Zomba and other parts of Southern Malawi which were equally affected.

Affected people in Malawi continue receiving relief items ranging from food to non food items from international organisations, financial institutions such as local banks, local churches and local educational institutions.