President Edgar Lungu has said Kelvin Bwalya Fube or any other Patriotic Front (PF) member has a democratic right to vie for the presidency at the party's elective convention next year.

Speaking to journalists on arrival from Mansa at City Airport in Lusaka yesterday, the president said Mr Fube was free to challenge him for the party's top job.

"Anyone can contest the presidency, it's normal," Mr Lungu said.

