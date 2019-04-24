Zambia: 'Lower Mealie-Meal Price!'

Photo: Zambia Reports

Zambian mealie meal (file photo).

President Edgar Lungu has directed millers who bought maize from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) at a subsidised rate to reduce mealie meal prices.

President Lungu has also warned that in future the Government would make it difficult for millers to solely depend on maize from the FRA for their operations.

He said this when he officiated at the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) National Field Day at Chief Mibenge's farm in Mansa District yesterday.

He said he was concerned about the increase in mealie meal prices over the past weeks mostly driven by speculation on the expected production.

