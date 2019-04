As suspended United Party for National Development (UPND) vice-president Geoffrey Mwamba rejoined the Patriotic Front (PF) yesterday his successor for Kasama Central parliamentary seat challenged him to apologise to the constituents.

UPND president, Hakainde Hichilema has, meanwhile, paid tribute to Mr Mwamba for his contribution to the party even as his running mate in the last presidential elections vowed to do everything to stop him getting to State House.

Read more