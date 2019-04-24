South Africa: SA Rallies to Assist People in Flood-Stricken Areas - Here's How You Can Help

As heavy rains continue to batter some parts of the country, people have rallied on social media to assist with relief efforts.

As of Wednesday morning, the death toll in KwaZulu-Natal had reached 51, with thousands displaced, while the Eastern Cape community of Port St Johns called for assistance as they reported that low-lying areas had been flooded by heavy rains.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a number of severe warnings, as a weather system dumps rain across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning, accompanied by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize and Police Minister Bheki Cele, amongst others.

Ramaphosa expressed his personal sadness at the loss of life and damage to property.

"As South Africans, the entire nation's thoughts and prayers are with the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape who have been affected by the forces of nature, against which they had little defence," said the president.

At the same time, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) remained on standby and was "ready to assist as soon as it is instructed to do so", according to spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

Twitter user Tumi Sole used his social media account to filter information on drop-off points for any kind of assistance people could provide, as well as bank account details for people who wish to donate money. This effort was under #CountryDuty.

Ordinary South Africans, together with media personalities - including AKA, Rami Chuene and Bonang Matheba - were quick to respond, adding to donations for the affected areas and calling for solidarity.

Items requested at the various drop-off points include toiletries, blankets, clothing and school supplies. Various drop-off points across the country have been identified, including the Mangosuthu University of Technology, 511 Mangosuthu Highway, Department of Marketing and Communications, and the Durban Town Hall.

For Port St Johns, items can be dropped off at 158 Main Road.

The full list of drop-off points across all the provinces is available on Twitter user @tumisole's account.

Source: News24