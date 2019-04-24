South Africa: Cellular Telephones Recovered and Two Suspects Arrested Shortly After a Business Robbery in Philippi

press release

The quick response by Cape Town K9 Unit members landed two suspects behind bars yesterday for the possession of stolen property shortly after a retail store was robbed in Junction Mall. The 75 cellular telephones and the cash which were taken during the robbery were recovered, as well as empty cellular telephone boxes, perfumes and a saxophone, believed to have been stolen during other robberies. The two female occupants that were found at the residence in Giyo-Giyo Street Crossroads, aged 70 and 21 were arrested while the four suspects who perpetrated the robbery are still being sought. The two suspects are expected to make a court appearance in Athlone once they have been charged.

In an unrelated robbery at a garage in De Doorns late on Monday evening, three suspects were apprehended when members of De Doorn police station and K9 Unit members were quick to respond to the incident. The stolen cool drinks, cigarettes and cash were found on the suspects who are all aged 23. They are scheduled to appear in Worcester Magistrates' Court tomorrow.