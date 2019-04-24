South Africa: SA U19s Name Squad for Pakistan Inbound Tour

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the South Africa under-19s squad that will take on Pakistan in a seven-match, Youth One-Day International series at home from June 22 to July 7 2019.

Bryce Parsons will captain the squad of 15.

The tour, which forms a vital part of the home side's preparation for the ICC U19 World Cup which will be hosted by South Africa early next year, will be played at Pietermaritzburg Oval and Chatsworth Oval.

CSA High Performance Manager, Vincent Barnes said: "The selection committee has selected a well-balanced team which will be up against talented and skilful opposition. The majority of the players recently toured India and also qualify to represent South Africa in the ICC U19 World Cup next year, so this will be more invaluable experience for them. I wish coach Lawrence Mahatlane and his team all the best for the series."

South Africa U19s squad:

Bryce Parsons (captain, Gauteng), Luke Beaufort (Eastern Province), Jonathan Bird (Western Province), Achille Cloete (Boland), Gerald Coetzee (Free State), Khanya Cotani (North West), Michael Copeland (Gauteng), Andrew Louw (Free State), Akeem Minaar (Boland), Lifa Ntanzi (KZN Coastal), Imraan Philander (Western Province), Siya Plaatjie (Western Province), Ruan Terblanche (Boland), Tiaan van Vuuren (Eastern Province), Nonelela Yika (Border)

DATE:

June 19, Warm Up Match - KZN Academy v Pakistan U19 at Varsity Oval, DurbanJune 22, 1st Youth ODI - South Africa U19 v Pakistan U19 at Chatsworth Cricket Oval, DurbanJune 25, 2nd Youth ODI - South Africa U19 v Pakistan U19 at Pietermaritzburg Oval, PietermaritzburgJune 27, 3rd Youth ODI - South Africa U19 v Pakistan U19 at Pietermaritzburg Oval, PietermaritzburgJune 30, 4th Youth ODI - South Africa U19 v Pakistan U19 at Pietermaritzburg Oval, PietermaritzburgJuly 2, 5th Youth ODI - South Africa U19 v Pakistan U19 at Pietermaritzburg Oval, PietermaritzburgJuly 5, 6th Youth ODI - South Africa U19 v Pakistan U19 at Chatsworth Cricket Oval, DurbanJuly 7, 7th Youth ODI - South Africa U19 v Pakistan U19 at Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban

Source: Sport24