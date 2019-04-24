South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

press release

Two male suspects aged 25 and 35 years from Ndevana were arrested at Zwelitsha last night.

The arrest comes after police chased a suspicious vehicle in Zone 9 and managed to stop the vehicle. It is alleged that police during their patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle and when they pulled it over it drove off and the police chased it. They called for back-up from K9 Unit and Flying Squad and members came in and assist. They all managed to corner the questioned vehicle finding the two suspects inside and immediately arrested them. Upon searching the vehicle police recovered an unlicensed firearm with a serial number filed off and a sword. These suspects were charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and dangerous weapon. They will appear at Zwelitsha Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

The King William's Town Acting Cluster Commander Colonel Nomvuyo Mrwebi commended the members for their enthusiastic strategies in fighting crime in their policing precinct. She encouraged them to be always vigilant when they are patrolling the streets.