South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza - St Engenas Zion Christian Church 2019 Easter Sunday Church Service

press release

Message by Deputy President David Mabuza delivered at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church (ZCC) during the 2019 Easter Sunday Church Service, Zion City, Moria, Limpopo

His Grace, Bishop Engenas Lekganyane,

Thank you very much for allowing us to join you and the entire congregation of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church on this day that marks the symbolic resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

We are on this sacred ground of the Zion City in Moria, to join the faithful in recommitting ourselves towards building a universal world inspired by love, peace, prosperity and fellowship.

We gather here at the Holy City, mindful of the pain that our country and the entire body of Christ is going through following the death of 13 worshipers who perished two days ago after the collapse of the church building in KwaZulu-Natal, including many more lives lost through fatal road accidents that took place during this Easter holidays.

We wish to take this opportunity to convey on behalf of government and indeed the people of our country, our deepest and heartfelt condolences to all the affected families.

May the departed souls, rest in eternal peace and may their loved ones gain strength to continue in good faith during this difficult time.

We are also gathered here, at the Holy City of Moria, just two weeks before the 2019 historic General Elections. The hopes and aspirations of all our people are placed on the shoulders of each and every one of us who are mainly in political leadership.

It is for this reason that we cannot rely just on our own human wisdom, to resolve the challenges we are facing as a nation.

Our people need jobs. Our people need to realise the dream we outlined in 1994 to create a better life for all. Please pray for us to lead our people with honesty, integrity and a sense of selflessness towards attaining this noble dream - of a better life for all.

Please pray for the Unity of our country. The aspiration of our people on whose back we stand, should always be central to everything we do irrespective of our political affiliation.

We wish to convey our sincere gratitude to His Grace, Bishop Engenas Lekganyane, Baruti and all Masione, for your unwavering support to our government and to the people of South Africa since the attainment of freedom and democracy including your efforts to pray for peace in the entire continent of Africa and the world.

Please let us continue to pray for peace, prosperity and moral regeneration of our nation.

Kgotso haebe le lona. Peace be unto you.

Thank you, very much.

Issued by: The Presidency