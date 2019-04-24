Tanzania: Yanga Fundraising Response Impresses Coach Zahera

YOUNG Africans Head Coach, Mwinyi Zahera said he is impressed with the contributions made by members of the club, meant to help run the team's affairs for the time being. Yanga are struggling financially.

And, despite being sponsored by SportPesa, they also rely on the contributions collected from its various members within and outside the country to run the club's activities.

However, despite going through economic hardships, the club has been doing well on the pitch no wonder they still lead the Mainland Premier League pile with 74 points, the position they have enjoyed for a long time this season.

Speaking through a radio interview recently, Zahera said his players' morale is now promising compared with the past, before the contribution exercise began.

"Previously, the pace of contributions was very slow but now, members of the club have come up with good system, whereby money is collected from over 200 branches which the team has countrywide, plus individual contributions from people something which is healthy for the team," Zahera said.

He added that so far, about eight players whose contract was nearing completion will soon sign new deals with the club courtesy of the money being raised from the contributions.

Furthermore, Zahera who once threatened to quit the club due to severe financial constraints said now, the future looks promising and that he is going nowhere.

"There was a period when the team was playing without objective such that finishing at any position of the league table was not an issue but from next season, we will have objectives as the club and thrive to meet them that is why I am staying," he said.

Zahera also disclosed that people, who in the past were negatively criticising the club's goalkeeper Klaus Kindoki for his 'silly' mistakes between t h e posts, are now sending him messages of praising Kindoki.

"I have known Kindoki for a long time back in DR Congo and I know how good he is," the coach said.

He continued: "On his first debut match of the Mainland Premier League which we won 4-3, Kindoki made mistakes and that became a talking point that he is a bad goalkeeper.

Now, the same people who were on the front criticising him are now praising him." "All good goalkeepers in the world make mistakes... I was not moved on the day because I know how good he is. It is the same as having a new striker in your team then he misses the opportunity to score and start accusing him that he is poor.

Football needs patience," said him. Asked who is the team's first choice goalie between Ramadhani Kabwili and Klaus Kindoki, the Congolese coach said he has not yet selected the first choice goalkeeper because each of them is used according to the demands of the match.

Meanwhile, Yanga have been fined 3m/- by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) 72 Hour Committee for misconduct. The club was found guilty of using an unofficial entry gate at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara, during their league match against Ndanda FC on April 4th this year.

The club has also been slapped with a 500,000/- fine, after irate fans believed to be of Yanga hurled water bottles towards match officials during the match.

In the same vein, Yanga central defender, Kelvin Yondani has been slapped with a three match ban for punching Kagera Sugar player, during their league match at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on April 11th this year.