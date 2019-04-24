Tanzania: Preps for Dar Heart Marathon On Front Pedal

PREPARATIONS for the eagerly awaited Heart Marathon set on April 28 th in Dar es Salaam are on front pedal with more than 3,000 runners expected to embrace the event.

Established in 2016, the event is scheduled to start at 6:00am by using Kaole road with athletes competing in various distances which have been lined up as 21.1km, 10km, 5km and 700m for children.

Briefing the 'Daily News' yesterday, Head of Marketing at Tanzania Health Summit Selemani Chillo whose firm are the main organisers of the event in partnership with Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JCI) and Save the Children Tanzania said everything is moving according to plan.

"Heart Marathon is mainly organised to help children who are suffering from heart problems and currently, there are 5 12 children waiting to undergo heart operation at the JCI," Chillo said.

He added that the expense for one child to be fully operated for heart complications is not less than 2m/- hence the event in conjunction with other stakeholders raises money to assist the sick children to be operated and get the required treatments.

"From this motive, Heart Marathon has a direct impact to the community members since we touch lives of people as such, we need more stakeholders to come forward and support the event to reach as many children as possible," he said.

Chillo also disclosed that aside from running, they will also conduct health screening of people and provide awareness on how the best they can avoid non communicable diseases like diabetes and pressure which he said are on the increase.

"Through Heart Marathon, moreover, we are complimenting government's policy which requires workers to set aside time for conducting body exercises as a means of improving their health and accelerating work efficiency," narrated Chillo.