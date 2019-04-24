Tanzania: President Magufuli Arrives in Malawi for Two-Day State Visit

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has arrived at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, Malawi, ready to start his two-day official tour in the country.

Magufuli's first foreign State visit this year comes in response to the invitation of his counterpart, President Arthur Mutharika of Malawi.

Accompanied by the First Lady, JanethMagufuli, the President and his host will lay a wreath at BinguwaMutharika's tomb in honour of the President who passed away while in power.

Press statement released by State House's Communications Directory states that the duo will hold talks before inaugurating a tobacco market season in the country.

President Magufuli, will thereafter return to the country to begin his eight-day visit in MbeyaRegion.