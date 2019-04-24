Tanzania: Three Die As Moram Quarry Collapses

THREE people are feared dead, with two others sustaining injuries following the collapse of a quarry pit at Moivaro area in Moshono Ward within Arusha city.

The deceased were reportedly loading Moram into a lorry when the huge boulders of the quarry started falling from a height of about 400 meters, trapping the labourers.

In a telephone interview with 'Daily News' yesterday, Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jonathan Shana confirmed the incident, saying two excavators from Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) and Arusha Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (AUWSA) had been dispatched to the area to reach the trapped workers and ill-fated truck.

He added that a team of police and the public sifted through the rubble using the excavators in search of survivors or bodies. "Chances of finding the trapped workers alive are still slim," explained the regional police boss.

Details on the cause of the incident are still scanty according to the RPC even though some parts of the city experienced heavy downpour on Tuesday morning.

"We heard a huge sound coming from the site of the quarry and on rushing there, we found part of the quarry collapsing and it was engulfed in a huge mass of sand and smoke," said a witness Emmanuel Mollel when contacted by this paper.

The two injured workers have since been admitted at Mt Meru regional hospital and have been identified by their single names of Charles and Samson, the truck driver.

According to Commander Shana, the missing workers have been identified as Jesta Nyamala, Ochola Paul and Peter Herman. This is not the first time for the same incidence in the area.

At least 14 people were killed in the quarry six years ago at Moshono. The accident happened after the sides of the quarry collapsed while workers were digging illegally for rocks and sand.

The quarry was shut down in 2006 after similar incident claimed seven lives.