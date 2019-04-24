South Africa: Icasa Publishes Bi-Annual Tariff Analysis Report

press release

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has recently published the bi-annual tariff analysis report that looks into different notifications lodged with the Authority within a specified period.

The report focuses on the 163 tariff notifications lodged with ICASA during the period 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018. It seeks to ensure that there is retail price transparency within the electronic communications sector, the purpose of which is to enable consumers to make informed choice, in terms of tariff plan preferences and/or preferred service providers based on their different offerings.

ICASA observed the competitiveness between licensees in terms of the number of promotions that were on offer in the market, with 31 promotions launched during the period.

The report shows that MTN and Vodacom charge the same prices for a 1GB and a 3GB data bundle at R149 and R299 respectively. On the other hand, Telkom Mobile charges (for similar-sized data bundles) R100 (1GB) and R201 (3GB). Cell C discontinued its 1GB bundle, which was replaced with a 1.5GB bundle offered at the same price as the replaced 1GB data bundle at R149.

Rain's "One Plan Package" prepaid mobile data offering of R50 for a 1GB bundle remains the most affordable when compared to the offers from other MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) and MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators). This development should have a positive impact on customers' pockets as they are paying less compared to similar data bundles and increases choice.

Issued by: Independent Communications Authority of South Africa