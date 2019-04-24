South Africa: Eastern Cape Human Settlements Assist Families Left Destitute After Heavy Rains

press release

MEC of Human Settlements, Babalo Madikizela, has received a number of cases requesting assistance for destitute families caused by the bad weather in some parts of the Eastern Cape. We have arranged for temporary shelters for those families. However, our technicians are unable to erect the shelters because of the heavy rains.

In the case of Mama Nomission Jabe from Willowvale we have already contacted her and are currently in a process of securing a safe home for her and her eight children. Jabe, 56, was living in a rondavel in a yard owned by her sister in law. Today the Department has assisted her to get a rural site through the traditional authority in order to build for the family. The department has also found that three of her eight children are not benefiting from the government social grants.

Our officials will in the meantime start the process of registering these cases on the database. All our stakeholders are working tirelessly to ensure help gets to those areas. We urge communities to remain alert and take precautionary measures during these heavy storms. The Department's Destitute and Vulnerable Groups Programme is a prompt response and intervention on the plight of the destitute people and rescues helpless people from the trenches of poverty and homelessness.

Issued by: Eastern Cape Human Settlements