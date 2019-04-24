Malawi: 16 Killed in Road Fatalities During Easter Holiday - - Police

Malawi Police say 16 people have died in 67 accidents during the Easter period, the same number of people killed in 44 accidents same period last year.

Kadadzera: Easter road death toll at 16

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera attributed the death toll to what he described as irresponsible behavior by road users both motorists and pedestrians.

"The road users continue not to adhere to road safety rules and road signs, this is contributing a lot to the high rate of accidents on our roads," said Kadadzera.

The police publicist said the police and the other road safety organs of government will continue ensuring that road users are adhering to road safety rules.

"We will not relent until we reduce the road accidents. We will continue with our civic education so that people know how to use the roads, how to behave on the roads and what they should do and not do on the roads," he said.

At least 1, 200 people died in road accidents in 2017.