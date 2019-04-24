24 April 2019

Tanzania: War On Plastic Bags Shall Be Won, Says Govt

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Law enforcement, knowledge and understanding on the part of the public are key in successfully enforcing the ban on plastic bags, Mr January Makamba said here yesterday.

In interviews that were aired live on local radio and TV stations, Mr Makamba, who is the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), said the ban will be enforced.

He further explained that knowledge and broad understanding were key in winning people's voluntary compliance on the matter. But, he added, stubborn culprits will not go unpunished.

The bags were a big danger to lives and environment, he said, adding that the ban sought to protect public health and called for public cooperation.

"We shall use every technique. The vast majority of our people do not know the intrinsic terrible dangers to human life associated with the use of the plastic bags," he said.

Tanzania

