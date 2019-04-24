24 April 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: President John Magufuli Arrives in Malawi

The President was received by his host President Peter Mutharika of Malawi on his arrival in Lilongwe.

The president is on a two-day state visit to the neighbouring country

