Tanzania: Lightning Kills Five Members of the Same Family in Tabora, Three Others Injured

Tabora — Five people of the same family have died in Sikonge District, Tabora Region after they were struck by lightning.

Tabora Regional Police Commander Emmanuel Nley said on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, that the incident occurred on Monday night, April 22, at Isongwa Village in Mkolye Ward during a downpour that was accompanied by thunder and lightning.

He named the victims as the mother of the family Muhindi Petro, who was severely hit in the chest and right jaw, Vaileth Juma, who was hit in the face, right breast and right hand, while Grace Juma was struck in the face.

Others are Kulwa Lukanya burnt in his chest and left hand and Nyanzobe Juma scorched in his face and right leg.

He named other family members hurt during the incident as Dotto Lukanya, Pendo Machia and Masanja Juma, noting that they sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

"The deceased were sleeping when lightning struck, damaging the wall in the process. Autopsy was performed on the bodies and relatives were allowed to collect the them for burial," he said.

Sikonge District Council chairman Peter Nzalalila said Ms Petro was sleeping with her children in a small room of a two-bedroom house, noting that her husband spent the night in his other wife on the outskirts of Uyui District.

Mr Nzalalila said the incident has left the villagers and entire community in grief.