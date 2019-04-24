Tanzania: Cyclone Keneth Likely to Hit Three Regions

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has said the looming tropical Cyclone Kenneth is expected to hit Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma regions.

The effects of the storm are also expected to go as far 500 kilometres from its landfall in northern Mozambique, according to the agency.

Speaking at a news conference in Dar es Salaam today, the agency's acting Director General of TMA, Dr Pascal Waniha, explained that as of Wednesday afternoon, the hurricane was travelling at a speed of 600 kilometres per hour off the Indian Ocean towards the inland.

"Satellite images indicate that the cyclone will be 150 kilometres off the coast by Friday (tomorrow) and by then it will be travelling at the speed of 150 kilometres per hour," the weather expert explained.

According to Dr Waniha, who is also TMA's Director for Infrastructure and Technical Services, the last time Tanzania experienced a landfall caused by a hurricane was way back in the year 1952.

However, the impact of the condition was severe at that time.

"The good news is that Tanzania is not very far from the Equator and this makes it less prone to severe effects of hurricanes. Areas which are close to Equator are not affected much as compared to those which are far from the Equator," he explained.

Full report will be published in the Daily News on Thursday