Nigeria: Senate Will Pass 2019 Budget Tuesday - Saraki

Photo: Premium Times

The Nigerian Senate

The 2019 budget will be passed on Tuesday, April 30, Senate President, Bukola Saraki has announced.

Mr Saraki announced this on Wednesday.

Consideration of the report by the Committee on Appropriations was slated on the order paper for Wednesday but the Senate could not consider the item.

Mr Saraki explained that the need for all lawmakers to be fortified with details of the budget informed the postponement.

He charged the National Assembly secretariat to ensure that senators get copies of the bill ahead of passage.

"Some members have not got printed copies of the details and I have directed the Clerk to make sure that latest by Monday we all have printed copies so that everybody can see the details of the budget, and by so doing we can now pass it on Tuesday.

"We don't want to run into a problem where we pass it without details and our colleagues will start to comment. So, Clerk, ensure that everybody has copies of the details by Monday and we will pass it on Tuesday," he said.

The committee had last week Wednesday laid its report on the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

The N8.83 trillion budget was presented to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 19, 2018.