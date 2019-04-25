Kenya: Sports Ministry Offices Locked as Two Departments Fight for Space

A spat between officials within two departments of what initially was the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts has resulted in the closure of a number of offices, Nairobi News has learnt.

A spot check conducted by our team on Wednesday confirmed up to ten offices on the second floor at the Kencom-based government departments were under lock and key, with employees denied access.

This move has paralyzed key operations as some employees have been forced to squat in nearby offices.

Further, our team found paperwork and office machinery strewed all over the corridors.

EMPLOYEE EXPLAINED

Sources who spoke to Nairobi News off-the-record explained the standoff was between the Departments of Youth Affairs and that of Sports and Culture had resulted into this development.

"It's a junior (official) from the Ministry of Youth Affairs who's locked the doors," one affected government employee explained.

"The argument is that the (closed) offices are supposed to be used by Ministry of Youth Affairs but are currently occupied by Sports Ministry officials. That's the stalemate."

The Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts initially included the Youth Affairs department. This has since been hived off and included to the Ministry of Public Service and Gender Affairs.