Photo: Stonebwoy/Instagram

Stonebwoy and Beenie Man's artwork for Shuga.

Are you in need of some 'shuga'? Look no further because Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae artiste Stonebwoy is ready to serve you some.

The award-winning music act has teamed up with Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer Beenie Man for a new song and music video titled "Shuga".

The video was directed by BlingBlang, with the song produced by Streetbeatz and mixed by Master Garzy.

Check on it