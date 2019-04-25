Tanzania: Spanish Club Seville FC Set to Tour Tanzania

Spanish football club Seville FC will tour Tanzania to play either Simba or Yanga in a friendly match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on May 23.

This has been confirmed by SportPesa's director of administration and compliance Tarimba Abbas.

He said: "SportPesa is leveraging on its continuing partnership with La Liga, regarded as the best League in the world, to showcase local talent and grow the level of football in our region."

During the visit, the Seville will also participate in a series of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

This will be the second visit by a European team to Tanzania in recent times, coming two years after English Premier League side Everton toured Dar and defeated Gor Mahia 2-1 in a friendly.

Kenyan club Kariobangi Sharks are also expected to host Everton in a friendly game later this year as a reward for winning the SportPesa Cup earlier this year.

The details of this match, including date and venue, are however yet to be made public.