Rwanda: AS Kigali Sack Coach Masudi After Just Six Months in Charge

Djuma Masudi Irambona, who was only appointed as AS Kigali head coach last October, has been fired after just six months in charge, the club announced Wednesday.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by Daniel Komezusenge, the club's Secretary General.

The club official said that the Burundian coach was relieved of his duties with immediate effect and his former assistant Jean De Dieu Mateso would take over as interim coach until end of the season.

A 1-1 draw at Bugesera FC on Sunday was the final straw for Masudi's bosses following a disappointing 2018-19 season it has been for the City of Kigali-sponsored side who finished second, only behind APR, in the 2017/2018 league season.

"We have decided to dissolve our contract with Masudi, and let him go, after a series of poor results. The club will look for another coach in the coming days," said Komezusenge.

Masudi, a former APR and Rayon Sports midfielder, joined AS Kigali after spending one season with Tanzania giants SC Simba, whom he had joined as assistant coach following his triumphant 2016/2017 campaign with Rayon when he guided the Blues to their eighth league title.

With seven games left, the 2013 Peace Cup winners - who host SC Kiyovu at Kigali Stadium on Friday - are in seventh position with 30 points.