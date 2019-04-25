Kenya: Fed Up Nairobians Tag Sonko in Flood Photos

Just hours after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko gave a hotline for residents to call when marooned in ongoing rains, fed up Nairobians have opted to tag him on photos and videos.

Sonko's Tuesday morning announcement was met with protests that the county should have prepared in good time and unblocked all drainage.

The rains that pounded the city Tuesday afternoon flooded sections of estates and roads.

Nairobians used social media instead of the contacts given by Sonko.

Oyaah Mike Sonko,

Mother nature will force you appoint a Deputy Governor, Kibera is a mess. If you don't put sustainable intervention in place this will be the case every year.

Send the team you launched yesterday. Kazi kwako.#NairobiRains pic.twitter.com/mwsQnLbfSg

- Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) April 24, 2019

My immediate neighbours house has flooded. This is Southlands estate Langata. Sonko is a scam#NairobiRains pic.twitter.com/BoYwiGftgu

- Kassim Fadhili (@CassimMganga) April 23, 2019

Hey Governor @MikeSonko this is Ole Sangale link road, Nairobi West, it was repaired in April. @danaceda @dnahinga @gathara pic.twitter.com/VjrvwoaaCJ

- Sema Ukweli (@SemaUkweliKenya) April 23, 2019

@Ma3Route Outside Lunga Lunga Square in Industrial Area. There is no drainage here.. Water has been sitting since it started raining. @MikeSonko pic.twitter.com/5LW87nCMVU

- B (@bashe_o) April 24, 2019

https://twitter.com/SEIFAHMEDS/status/1120747713539317768\

Chaka Road is a river already. Help needed to clear a fallen pole at the Lenana/ Chaka road junction. (Kilimani) pic.twitter.com/ovbv9aNQ6z

-- Carol (@Ruguruwairugu) April 23, 2019

Langata NHC wall down pic.twitter.com/OLARwiCYpx

-- Typosa (@nyadtu) April 23, 2019