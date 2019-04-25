Uganda: I Didn't Sleep With Mr P, Trainer - Zari

Photo: allafrica.com

Diamond reveals reason why he cheated on Zari Hassan.

Zaria, now ex-wife of Tanzanian singer, Diamond Plantnumz, that His marriage crashed because Mr was sleeping with this wife, Zaria, has debunked claims that she was sleeping with Mr P and her trainer.

Mr P, flanked by Diamond and his ex-wife, Zaria.

Reacting to the allegation, Zaria said anybody that believes his allegation is "as stupid as him."

Zaria stated on Instagram that "I was about to sleep and people started sending me these voice notes about how Nasibo (Diamond Plantnumz) went to his radio tarnishing me, how I had a relationship with P-square, my personal trainer and all those things.

"And I'm just here thinking if you guys are gonna believe any words that come from a man like him, the same man who denied his own blood.

"If you all are gonna believe anything he says, then you all are just stupid just like him."