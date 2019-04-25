Rwanda: Golfers Tee Off in Corporate Night Tourney This Friday

The fourth edition of the monthly Heineken Golf Corporate Night competition takes place this Friday at Kigali Golf Club.

The corporate golf tournament, which is a product of partnership between Bralirwa and Kigali Golf Club, is held every last Friday of the month at the Nyarutarama-based state-of-the-art facility.

According Davis Kashaka, the Kigali Golf Club captain, the event does not only open space for golfers, but also contributes to the long-term vision of turning the club into a leading hub for golf tourism in the region, and on the continent.

Gentil Kangaho won the March edition in men's category after scoring 23 Net, while Tiva Kananura (22 Net) scooped the top prize in ladies' section.