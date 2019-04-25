Rwanda: We Are Not Safe From Relegation Yet - Gicumbi Coach Banamwana

Gicumbi coach Camarade Banamwana has challenged his players that the club is not safe from relegation yet following their 1-0 win over SC Kiyovu on Sunday.

The Northern Province-based side are in 14th position on the 16-team table with 23 points, six points ahead of Kirehe and eight ahead of bottom side Gicumbi, who occupy the two relegation slots, with just seven games left.

Banamwana is confident about his team's prospects to escape relegation from the Azam Rwanda Premier League, but warns his players not to be 'too relaxed' ahead of their trip to Kirehe FC on Friday.

Gicumbi face fellow strugglers Kirehe at Nyakarambi ground and victory would see them boost their survival quest. Should Kirehe loose the fixture, and Amagaju fail to beat Etincelles on Sunday, the two sides will be all, but relegated.

The Gicumbi District-sponsored side beat Kirehe 1-0 last December in the first-leg during Banamwana's first game in charge after former coach Abdu 'Bekeni' Bizimana was fired, allegedly, for poor run of form and results.

"We are in delicate position right now, and the victory over Kiyovu doesn't change much," frustrated Banamwana told Times Sport on Wednesday. "We need to keep the momentum, and win at least our next three games to secure our spot in topflight league next season."

Forward Kevin Lulu Okenge scored the lone goal as Gicumbi saw off ten-man SC Kiyovu at Gicumbi Stadium.

After Friday's clash, Gicumbi will up next host AS Kigali before traveling to Umuganda Stadium for an encounter against Marines. In their last four fixtures, Banamwana's men will face champions APR (Away), Etincelles (away), AS Muhanga (home) before wrapping the campaign against Peace Cup holders Mukura at Huye District.

"We had a tough start this season, but we are recovering well. I think a point against big teams and victories over small teams will be enough to save us from relegation."

Friday

Kirehe Vs Gicumbi 15:30

AS Kigali Vs SC Kiyovu 15:30