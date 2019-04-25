Kenya: Late Abege Goal Rescues Kariobangi Sharks

Super-sub George Abege came off the bench to cancel Whyvonne Isuza's fastest opener as AFC Leopards and 10- Kariobangi Sharks settled for a 1-1 draw in their SportPesa Premier League encounter at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday.

Isuza tapped in an empty net Paul Were's inviting cross 27 seconds into the game after the latter had beaten Sharks right back Ian Taifa with pace on the left flank. Abege, who came on for Sydney Lokale on 78 minutes, equalised deep into stoppage time.

Ingwe's 12th draw this term stretches their unbeaten run to seven games on the trot and takes their points tally to 31, two below Sharks who remain winless after eight matches.

Defender Ian Taifa was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Sharks hastened to settle fast in the game and had their first sniff at goal on 19 minutes through Patillah Omoto's corner kick, but Leopards custodian Jairus Adira came out of his line to parry the ball back into play, before his defenders cleared their lines.

The game turned fierce at the half hour mark with both Isuza and David Ochieng being booked for reckless tackles on Omoto and Sydney Lokale respectively. The centre referee raced to separate Isuza and Omoto, who nearly came to blows for the dangerous tackle on 25 minutes.

Adira was again called to action four minutes, before the halftime break keeping out Erick Kapaito's attempt from close range as Sharks fought to draw level.

Vincent Oburu wasted a glorious opportunity to help Leopards double the scores at the stroke of halftime when he failed to beat three green shirts and instead squeezed a long pass to Isuza much to the chagrin of few Leopards fans, who had turned up for the midweek entertainer.

Yussuf Mainge's 52nd minute low drive veered off the target and a minute later, Paul Were cut in from the left wing, but his effort was easily dealt with by Sharks defence led by Michael Bido and Tom Teka.