Kenya: Ulinzi Stars Shoot Down Vihiga United

Ulinzi Stars maintained their good run in the SportPesa Premier League campaign when they gunned down a hard-fighting Vihiga United 1-0 in a midweek clash at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Wednesday.

The soldiers, who are enjoying a good run since coach Benjamin Nyangweso replaced Dunstan Nyaudo, deserved to collect maximum points as they dominated the match with superb set pieces.

"This match is a morale booster for the boys as it comes at a time when we're preparing to host league champions Gor Mahia next Monday at home and it has injected a lot of confidence in the team," said coach Nyangweso.

Vihiga United head coach Sammy Okoth conceded defeat, but said all is not lost.

"We dominated the second half attacks but lack of proper shooting in front of the goal cost us at least a goal. I hope to rectify the mistakes in our next match," said coach Okoth.

At the quarter hour mark, Ulinzi earned their first corner kick and Brian Birgen floated a well weighted cross which landed on the feet of Omar Mbongi, who laid a neat pass to Enosh Ochieng' to blast past goalkeeper Levis Opiyo.

The lanky Ulinzi Stars striker remains the top marksman for the soldiers with 14 goals to his credit and is fighting for the golden boot title with Kakamega Homboyz striker Allan Wanga, who is leading the scoring chart with 15 goals.

In the 30th minute, Ulinzi Stars towering striker Oscar Wamalwa should have doubled the scores, but his rolling shot was cleared by defender Zablon Khaemba.

On resumption. Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth, who is guiding the side in their second outing after a 2-2 draw with Mathare United last weekend, made three changes bringing in Timothy Luda, Dennis Wafula and Michael Isabwa and rested Lawrence Luvanda, Amos Kigadi and Steve Wakanya.

These changes saw Vihiga United take the game to Ulinzi defence as they raided from the wings with their best chance coming in the 60th minute, but Kevin Muhanji was denied by goalkeeper James Saruni between the sticks.

Coach Nyangweso made two changes recalling Omar Bora Afya and Oscar Wamalwa and injected in new blood of John Njuguna and Benard Ongoma.

In the 69th minute, Enosh Ochieng' entered Vihiga United's danger zone and outpaced his marker, but his rasping shot sailed over the crossbar.

Moments later, second half substitute John Njuguna on his first direct attempt on goal in the 80th minute, missed the target with only goalkeeper Levis Opiyo to beat.