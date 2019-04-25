Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Gives Rotary Club K1m for International Conference

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated K1 million towards the Rotary Club International conference which started in Mangochi on Wednesday.

Kabango: The conference is important

Rotarian Fanuel Nkhono thanked NBM plc for the donation

Kadango (Centre) presents the NBM cheque

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre, NBM plc Enterprise Risk Manager Dereck Kabango said the bank feels that the conference is very important as members will share experiences with other countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique on provision of humanitarian service,promotion of goodwill and peace in the world.

"National bank is always involved in humanitarian service as well, hence the reason we decided to contribute K1 million towards the conference," said Kabango.

"We thank Rotary Club for what you do and for the excellence with which you do it. Kindness, compassion, neighbourliness, big and small acts of generosity form the glue of our society and our links to other parts of the world," added Kabango.

Receiving the donation on behald of Rotary Club District governor for Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, Rotarian Fanuel Nkhono thanked NBM plc for the donation saying it ill go a long way in making the conference a success.

"NBM plc has been supporting us in different projects like the one we had for provision of safe drinking water for pupils at Chichiri and Ndirande primary schools worth K8 million. We are very grateful for the support that we get from the bank," said Nkhono.

The Rotary Club international conference which is being held at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi finishes on Sunday, 28th April, 2019.