Malawi: FIFA Issues Life Ban for Malawi's Hellings Mwakasungula Over Match-Fixing

FIFA, the governing body of world football, issued lifetime bans to former Silver Strikers and Malawi national team midfielder Hellings Mwakasungula and seven others after they were found guilty of match fixing.

Hellings : FIFA has slapped him a lifetime ban

Mwakasungula,who is the current Silver Strikers team manager has been banned alongside Kudzai Shaba of Zimbabwe, Ibrahim Kargo of Sierra Leon, Seidath Tchomogo (Benin), Keyeno Thomas and Karlon Murray ( Trinidad and Tobago), Leonel Duarte (Cuba) Mohammad Salim Israel Kohistani (Afghanistan).

Kenyan player George Owino Audi has been banned for 10 years.

A statement from Fifa states: "The formal disciplinary proceedings into the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an extensive investigation into various international matches that Mr Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

"The large-scale investigation was conducted by Fifa over several years through its integrity department and in cooperation with stakeholders and authorities."