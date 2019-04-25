24 April 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: FIFA Issues Life Ban for Malawi's Hellings Mwakasungula Over Match-Fixing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeromy Kadewere

FIFA, the governing body of world football, issued lifetime bans to former Silver Strikers and Malawi national team midfielder Hellings Mwakasungula and seven others after they were found guilty of match fixing.

Hellings : FIFA has slapped him a lifetime ban

Mwakasungula,who is the current Silver Strikers team manager has been banned alongside Kudzai Shaba of Zimbabwe, Ibrahim Kargo of Sierra Leon, Seidath Tchomogo (Benin), Keyeno Thomas and Karlon Murray ( Trinidad and Tobago), Leonel Duarte (Cuba) Mohammad Salim Israel Kohistani (Afghanistan).

Kenyan player George Owino Audi has been banned for 10 years.

A statement from Fifa states: "The formal disciplinary proceedings into the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an extensive investigation into various international matches that Mr Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

"The large-scale investigation was conducted by Fifa over several years through its integrity department and in cooperation with stakeholders and authorities."

Malawi

Magufuli Bemoans Slow Implementation of Trade Agreements

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has expressed concern over slow implementation of trade agreements between Malawi… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.