Tanzania: Joint Communiqué Between Maalawi and Tanzania

document

JOINT COMMUNIQUÉ BETWEEN THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI AND THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA ISSUED DURING THE STATE VISIT TO THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. JOHN POMBE JOSEPH MAGUFULI, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA

Upon graciously accepting the invitation by His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, for a State Visit, His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania paid a two day State Visit to the Republic of Malawi from 24th to 25th April, 2019.

His Excellency, President Magufuli was accompanied by Her Excellency Mama Janeth Magufuli, First Lady of the United Republic of Tanzania, Hon. Ministers and other Senior Government Officials of the United Republic of Tanzania.

His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli and Her Excellency Mama Janeth Magufuli, First Lady of the United Republic of Tanzania were welcomed on arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport by His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and Her Excellency Prof. Gertrude Mutharika, First Lady of the Republic of Malawi.

4. Thereafter, Their Excellencies visited the Parliament Building where His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli and Mama Janeth Magufuli laid a wreath at the statue of the Late His Excellency Prof. Bingu Wa Mutharika, Former President of the Republic of Malawi.

5. During the Official Talks, Their Excellencies discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues. They expressed their satisfaction with the cordial relations that happily exist between the two countries and underscored the need to further deepen the cooperation in various areas including transport, communication, tourism, culture, investment and social affairs.

6. Furthermore, Their Excellencies reaffirmed the need to boost trade ties between the two countries. To that end, the two Heads of State agreed to commence the construction of the One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at the Songwe- Kasumulu border post with immediate effect.

7. Moreover, they reaffirmed the commitment to implement the decisions that were reached during the 4th Session of the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) that was held from 3rd - 5th February, 2017 in Lilongwe, Malawi.

8.To that end, they commended Tanzania-Malawi Trade and Investment Forum that was held from 26th - 27th July 2018, which offered an opportunity for business people from the two countries to discuss ways and means to promote two-way trade and set up a win-win economic partnership.

9. In the evening of 24th April, 2019, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will host a State Banquet here at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, in honour of His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

10. At the conclusion of the Bilateral meeting, the two Heads of State also witnessed the signing of two bilateral instruments in the transport and culture sectors as follows:-

(a) Bilateral Road Transport Agreement, and

(b) Memorandum of Understanding in Culture, Arts and Sports.

11.In the morning of 25th April, 2019, Their Excellencies will tour the Lilongwe Tobacco Auction Floors whereby they will jointly officially open the 2019 Malawi Tobacco Marketing Season.

12.His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, also extended Malawi's appreciation for Tanzania's immediate response to the appeal for emergency relief assistance after Malawi suffered a devastating flood disaster induced by Cyclone Idai in March this year.

13.In response, His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, reiterated in offering his condolences to His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and people of Malawi, for the loss of life and property during the disaster and wished quick recovery for those who were injured.

14.His Excellency Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika expressed appreciation to His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli for the offer of Land in Dodoma for the construction of Malawi Chancery. His Excellency indicated that this reflects the good relations between the two countries.

15.His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, reiterated his Government's anticipation of the astute leadership of Tanzania in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), as His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli assumes the responsibility of Chairman of SADC in August this year. He, therefore, pledged Malawi's unwavering support to Tanzania's Chairmanship of SADC.

16.His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli thanked His counterpart for the pledged support and best wishes as His Excellency assumes the Chairmanship of SADC in August, 2019.

17.His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, expressed gratitude for the Malawian hospitality accorded to him and his delegation since his arrival in Malawi and for the fruitful discussion his Government is having with the Government of Malawi.

18. His Excellency Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, extended an invitation to His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of Republic of Malawi to visit the United Republic of Tanzania at a date to be communicated through the diplomatic channel.

Done at Kamuzu Palace on 24th April, 2019 in Lilongwe, Malawi.