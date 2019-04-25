Kenya: Footballer Handed 10-Year Ban for Match Fixing

Kenyan international George Awino Audi has been handed a 10-year ban by Fifa after he was found guilty of match-fixing.

According to statement from the global football body on Wednesday, the Harambee Stars defender will also pay a fine of CH5 15,000 alongside the ban.

"Moreover, the Kenyan player Mr Geroge Owino Audi has been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of ten (10) years. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 15,000 has been imposed upon him," read part of the statment.

World football governing body Fifa launched investigations against Owino, who is said to have been paid millions of shillings to throw away the Kenya national team's matches.

Fifa established a prima facie case against defender George Owino Audi for potentially committing breaches of the world football governing body's Code of Ethics between June 2009 and 2011.

According to the Federation of International Football Associations (Fifa) report released in September 2018, Owino, through 177 email communications exchanged between him and high-profile international match-fixer Wilson Raj Perumal, conspired to manipulate and influence the result of international matches involving Kenya.