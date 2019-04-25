Kenya: Beaten Bungoma Lads Now Shift Focus to Promotion Race

After Kariobangi Sharks ended their their fairy-tale run in the SportPesa Shield, Bungoma SuperStars have now shifted their focus to seeking promotion to the National Super League (NSL).

The Bungoma-based side was a surprise package in this season's campaign, knocking out both last year finalists Sofapaka and 10-time champions AFC Leopards on post-match penalties in the first two rounds.

They were however beaten at their own game by the defending champions Kariobangi Sharks on penalties in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

"I am not disappointed being eliminated at the quarterfinals. This was our first time at this stage of the competition, I am proud of our strides so far," head coach Ibrahim Shikanda said.

"The boys have done a good job and for sure it was a good experiment playing against top flight clubs."

"The players saw how these teams play and it was a good learning process, we've benefited a lot from the three games, we can only get better from here,"he added.

The Bungoma-based side sit top of the 15-team FKF National Division One Zone B standings on 33 points from 13 rounds.

They are the only unbeaten side in the league having won 10 matches and drawn three.

Vihiga Bullets are their closest challengers on 28 points with a single loss in 13 outings.

"We will maintain the same character in the league to achieve our objective of getting into the NSL next season," offered Shikanda, who joined the side this season after a stint with second tier outfit Nairobi Stima.