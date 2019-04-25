Kenya: Eldoret Marathon Winners to Get Prizes After Tests

Winners of Eldoret City Marathon which took place on Sunday in Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County will get their prizes after results of doping tests are out, race organisers have said.

Eldoret City Marathon Director Moses Tanui, who is also two-time Boston Marathon champion, has said his team is working with Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) to ensure only those practise clean sport are rewarded.

"We are going to pay the winners once results of doping tests are out. We believe in fairness and those who think they can use banned substances and compete in this race are misguided," said Tanui.

Tanui also said Adak officials have indicated that the process will take three weeks. He has asked competitors to be patient, adding that they will get their prize money.

"Adak officials promised to deliver the results of tests carried out on samples from athletes in three weeks and we are going to reward all the top 20 athletes in both categories plus those who competed in the fun run," said Tanui.

Last year, winners were paid prize money after six weeks. Tanui said all the results from tests done came out clean.

"We were happy as organizers of the first edition of the race because all the results of tests carried out on samples came out clean and that is what we need as a country. Many athletes have been caught using banned substance and it's ruining our country," added the former athlete.

Valary Aiyabei won the women's race in 2 hours, 27 minutes and 17, beating Vivian Kiplagat, who clocked 2:28:06, while Elizabeth Lumokol was third after running in 2:33:00.

In the men's category, Matthew Kisorio beat a competitive field before winning the race in 2:12:38, lowering the course record by four seconds. He won ahead of David Kiplimo (2:12:51) and Kenneth Kemboi (2:15:43).