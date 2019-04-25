Africa: CPU Warns of Cyclone Kenneth Expected to Hit Zimbabwe This Thursday

Government, through its Civil Protection Unit (CPU), has warned of yet another cyclone menace, this time Cyclone Kenneth which is expected to hit Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The cyclone has been sighted in the Comoros Islands facing the Zimbabwean direction, according to authorities.

In a statement Wednesday, CPU Director Nathan Nkomo said Cyclone Kenneth is expected in the region at around 1800 hrs this Thursday.

According to Nkomo, "the trajectory of this impending catastrophe has been given by the Meteorological Service Department whose model projections are also supported by those given by SADC."

The warning comes almost a month after Cyclone Idai devastated Chimanimani and Chipinge districts of Manicaland, Mozambique and Malawi. At least a thousand people lost their lives in the three neighbours.

Cyclone Idai also left hundreds missing while destroying roads, bridges, houses, clinics and schools. Livestock was also not spared.

The government has since warned people living in low lying (flood prone) areas to be on high alert due to Cyclone Idai experiences.

"Drawing huge lessons and experiences from the unprecedented destructive behaviour of recent Cyclone Idai, all our people, mostly those living in the flood prone areas such as Mbire, Muzarabani, Mt Darwin, Nyanga, low lying areas of Masvingo province, Chimanimani, Chipinge Mutoko, Mudzi and Gokwe North are advised to be on high alert.

"The CPU and the MET Department will be closely monitoring the situation at an interval of every three hours considering that we are likely to receive some heavy down pours," said the CPU Director.