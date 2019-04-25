Zimbabwe: RBZ Releases US$150 000 for Harare Water Purification Chemicals

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released US$150 000 for the purchase of water treatment chemicals for Harare following reports the city was only left with two day supplies of the essential product.

Harare City Mayor Herbert Gomba confirmed the development in a Tweet Wednesday.

He said supplies of chlorine gas had started arriving at Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant ensuring that water treatment continues.

The City council on Tuesday had announced it had stocks to last the City for only two days.

"Supplies of chlorine gas have started arriving at Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant ensuring that water treatment continues.

"We continue to engage the monetary authorities for payment to other suppliers of different chemicals. The arrival of chlorine gas is as a result of RBZ releasing US$150 000 last night," said Mayor Gomba.

According to the Mayor, the situation is still bad as council is engaged for more resources.

Meanwhile, the MDC has blamed central government for failure to provide adequate forex to councils.

In a statement released Wednesday, MDC secretary for Local Government Sesel Zvidzai said his party was worried by the shortage of water treatment chemicals in local authorities, chiefly due to the unavailability of foreign currency.

"All water treatment chemicals are imported and councils need foreign currency to be able to procure the chemicals. What is worse is that these are bought on a cash basis.

"The Reserve Bank, the only source of foreign currency for the local authorities is unable to provide the required forex in adequate amounts leaving most councils' chemical stocks dangerously below their reorder level," he said.

Zvidzai added, "Councils are therefore unfortunately only able to pump way below the demand levels with Harare is pumping only 25% of demand.

"The MDC fears that the country will be plunged into cholera problems if the Reserve Bank fails to avail forex as a matter of urgency. The Reserve Bank should treat this as a priority area and ensure that councils get the required forex without failure."