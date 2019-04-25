Kenya: Golf Park Hosts Kambasome Golf Series

The nine-holf Golf Park course situated in the of the horse racing track at Ngong Racecourse will on Friday host the fifth edition of the Kambasome golf series.

Being sponsored by individual golfers from Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties, the event has attracted a field of 128 golfers drawn from Golf Park, Machakos and Railway Golf club.

Event coordinator Mutua Katuku, who thanked the various golfers who contributed money for the hosting of the tournament, said the idea of starting the Kambasome golf series was to create awareness especially in Ukambani region where there is only one golf course.

Katuku said the event is expected to tee off from 8am for those drawn in the morning and at 12.00 noon for the afternoon draw.

"We want to support young golfers to develop their talents and at the same time dispel the wrong perception that golf is a sport for the rich. As of now, the only golf facility is the Machakos Golf Club in Machakos County where we don't even have a professional golfer," said Katuku, a former cabinet minister and former Member of Parliament for Mwala.

The Kambasome series started in 2016 and has been held at Railway, Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Golf Park and Machakos Golf Club in the past.

Among the 128 golfers drawn in the stableford off full handicap event, is Malawi-based Kimanzi Muthengi who last weekend produced an amazing 44 points at the tough playing Ruiru Sports Club, to emerge the best guest in the Haco Industries golf tournament. He birdied one hole and parred eight holes for his score.

A member of both Lilongwe Golf Club in Malawi and Machakos here at home, Muthengi is among a strong contingent from Machakos which also includes former Machakos Golf Club chairman Jackson Mutua Kitulu, Jackson Maalu, Ken Ngumbau and Joseph Kavivya among others.

The home players include professionals David Wakhu, Jacob Okello and Tony Omuli while the amateurs include single figure handicap players like Darren Chesumei, Rafael Leming'ani, Wilfred Oroko and William Odero and lady golfer Naomi Wakesho.

After the Golf Park event, the next Kambasome tournament will be held at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club.