Botswana: Burundi Foreign Minister Visits

By Ketshepile More

Gaborone — Burundian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Ezechiel Nibigira was in Botswana April 23 for a meeting with President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

In an interview after the meeting, Minister Nibigira said the purpose of the visit was to strengthen Burundi's long standing bilateral relations with Botswana.

He said Burundi recently discovered nickel and gold among other minerals and could therefore learn from Botswana's experience in mineral exploitation.

He said his country hoped Botswana would share her experiences with Burundi when exploitation of the minerals started.

Minister Nibigira revealed that Burundi had applied for Southern African Development Community (SADC) membership, which said he believed would be considered adding that Burundi-Botswana relations could help in that endeavour.

Burundi, he said, was ready to partner with SADC and become part of the community with which it shared a lot of political, social and economic issues.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

