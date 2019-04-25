Kenya: Woman Pardons Nurse Who Ignored Her As She Gave Birth At Hospital's Reception

The woman who gave birth at the reception of Shalom Hospital Athi River now says there was no negligence or wrongdoing by the nurses.

In an interview on Monday with Citizen TV, the woman insists that there was nothing the nurses could have done to help since she arrived at the hospital just when the baby was due.

"Haikukua vile mliskia huko nje... Ilikua dakika ya mwisho na hakuna kuzuia sasa nlifika hivi na hakukua otherwise.

"Vile nilifika hivi kwa hospitali, mtoto akatoka. So hakuna mwenye alinibeba vibaya hakuna mwenye alikua amelegea. Sasa mimi nasema mwenye ameshikwa aachiliwe. Hakuna mwenye ako na makosa," sh said.

The woman and her baby are still admitted at the same hospital

Two nurses and a hospital administrator were arrested on Monday after a video of the incident went viral on social media over the weekend.

STORMED HOSPITAL

Officials from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPD) stormed the hospital on Monday and conducted an impromptu inspection.

One nurse, Edna Nyarangi was arrested after records revealed that she was not a registered practitioner.

Thomas Ndolo, the hospital's administrator, was also arrested for the hiring quarks and contravening procedures.

A second nurse, John Ndege, was also arrested after the KMPD team found that his nursing license was revoked for a period of three months. He needed to undertake a compulsory three-month training at the Kenyatta National Hospital required in order to attain his license again.

Samuel Ongoya and Dr Mutembei Itunga were reprimanded as well, with the latter accused of failing to implement infection prevention controls at the facility.

Kelvin Samita was told to undergo a mentorship program at Machakos Level Five Hospital for one month so as to continue with his practice.