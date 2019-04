Kenya: Gor Mahia's Star Striker Inching Closer to Joining Yanga

Kenya Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia could lose their most priced striker, Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge who is edging closer to joining Tanzanian outfit Yanga SC.

According to his agent Patrick Gakumba talks between Tuyisenge and Yanga over a possible switch have been going on well.

Gakumba on Monday told Tanzanian sports newspaper Champion that his client is waiting on Yanga to make a decision on a list of conditions he presented before signing a contract with them.

"Juzi niliongea na viongozi wa Yanga wakionyesha nia kubwa ya kutaka kumsajili Tuyisenge baada ya kuvutiwa naye. Nimewapa masharti mawili ambayo wanatakiwa kuyatekeleza kabla ya kusaini mkataba.

"Moja ni kumhakikishia mshahara wa kila mwezi baada ya kusaini mkataba huo, na lingine wakubali kutoa dau ambalo mchezaji wangu atalitaka, hivyo kama hayo yote wakiyatekeleza basi Tuyisenge anakuja Yanga" Gakumba stated.

Tuyisenge's contract with Gor expires February next year and the club is yet to offer him an extension.

Yanga is reported to have set a budget of Tsh1.5 billion (Sh65.4 million) to sign new players ahead of next season.

Gakumba presided over the move of former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere to Tanzanian giants Simba.