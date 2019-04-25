Botswana: Dog Business Opportunities Abound - Instructor

Lorwana — Dog breeder and trainer, Mr Moemedi Ramontshonyana of German Shepherd Canine Kernel Guru has applauded Dr Edwin Dikoloti for exposing residents of Mmathethe/Molapowabojang constituency to abundant career paths in dog entrepreneurship.

Mr Ramontshonyana said this in an interview after showcasing activities like tracking, protection, detection and protection work performed by trained dogs during the annual best of the best soccer tournament organised by Dr Dikoloti.

The tournament pitted teams from Maokane, Molapowabojang and Digawana.

Mr Ramontshonyana shared that career opportunities like dog breeding, private investigation using dogs, security guard dog handler, dog psychologist, kernel manager, dog trainer, dog accessories and feed seller and dog photographer among others, were up for grabs.

He said dog breeding was a lucrative business that could go a long way in diversifying the economy and creating countless job opportunities for Batswana.

He informed BOPA that he bought accessories like bite suits, bite sausage, harness and leash from China and Germany which were costly, as a bite suit could cost P15 000, while an import pedigree dog could cost up to P35 000 and one could pay P5 000 to purchase a puppy.

He was however happy that dog lovers were slowly warming up to the pricing of puppies.

Mr Ramontshonyana, who is a member of South African German Shepherd Association, said he prided himself on pedigree breeds and he received calls from breeders in Zimbabwe and Zambia desiring to buy from him.

He said he looked forward to supplying Botswana Defence Force and Botswana Police Service with trained dogs in furture.

He said he specialised in Roettieweler, Belgian Malinos and German Shepherd dog breeds as he was inspired by their intelligence, temperament and drive.

He however, said every dog was capable of learning, adding that he trained a dog and its owner or handler.

"We teach a guard dog what to eat, when to eat and to bark at anything thrown into its yard by strangers to avoid poisoning," he said.

Experienced dog psychologist and instructor, Mr Ishmael Monwametsi said he had a passion for dogs.

Mr Monwametsi, who trained the renowned police sniffer dog Boots, said he could help just about anyone with a problem dog.

He described a dog as man's oldest friend, adding that dog handling ran through his family.

Likewise, he said dog business career opportunities abound and encouraged unemployed young people to take advantage of such oportunities.

He also commended Dr Dikoloti for opening Batswana to dog entrepreneurship possibilities, describing the initiative as a giant step towards youth empowerment.

Descrbing what his job entailed, Mr Monwametsi stressed that love was first and foremost when dealing with dogs, adding that just like any worthwhile undertaking, without love there was very little one could achieve.

He shared that Laone Mathe and Matthews Nthobelang, who were part of his crew, were some of the young people he trained.

Dr Dikoloti explained that the idea was to promote sports tourism in the area, as it teemed with raw talent.

He said the tournament was part of his annual year end festivities for the area and they introduced racing dogs last year and working dogs this time around with a view to whet constituents' appetite.

Dr Dikoloti, a deft veterinary surgeon, also stressed that dog entrepreneurship was rewarding.

Meanwhile, the tournament was won by Molapowabojang Riverside who walked away with P10 000, while Baghdad, Maokane Classic and PV Monko Social Clubs each received P2000.00 each.

Other prizes include top goal scorer, player of the tournament and most entertaining player.

Source : BOPA