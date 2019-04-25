Zimbabwe: Cop Nabbed for Stealing Gold Ore

A police officer recently appeared in court for allegedly conducting illegal gold panning activities and stealing gold ore from Gaika Mine where he was supposed to be guarding.

Donemore Nyashanu (33) of Mazvikite Village, Chief Mposi in Mberengwa, a Support Unit operative, connived with five other members of the joint task force who were guarding Gaika Mine and took advantage to conduct mining activities and stole gold ore.

They were arrested by members of the Gaika Community Ownership Scheme following a tip off.

Nyashanu was remanded in custody to May 6 for trial after he appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Mr Storey Rushambwa facing illegal gold panning charges.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Bhumure alleged that on April 11, Nyashanu was part of a team comprising of police officers, Support Unit and members of the army who are guarding the mine from unsanctioned panners.

On the same night around 3am, Nyashanu connived with five others who are still at large, and took gold ore, which had already been mined, but yet to be processed, from the mine and proceeded to Lloyds Compound for processing.

Upon arrival at the compound, the six accused mobilised local women to process the gold ore manually.

Members of the Gaika Mine Community Trust security department, Raymond Chinyonga and Petros Makonde, got wind that there were police officers who were processing gold at the compound and started conducting investigations.

The two then teamed up and proceeded to the compound where they ambushed the police officers. Upon noticing that they were rounded, the officers fled from the scene, but Nyashanu was apprehended by the two members of the mining trust.