Zimbabwe: More Help for Idai Victims

The Zimbabwean Diaspora community in Tanzania yesterday donated goods worth thousands of dollars to Cyclone Idai victims.

The goods, which include clothes, food and medicines, were handed over to Government in Harare yesterday.

Handing over the donation at Manyame Air Base, the Diaspora community representative Mrs Petronella Mwasandube said as soon as they heard of the disaster, they mobilised goods to assist victims in Chimanimani and other affected areas.

"We are a group of Zimbabweans in Tanzania, and we were moved by the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai, which has since claimed hundreds of lives mostly in Chimanimani and Chipinge.

"We are donating all these goods which we hope will go a long way in assisting those who survived but were heavily affected by the catastrophe.

"The goods include food, clothes and medicinal support," she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Government, Department of Civil Protection director Mr Nathan Nkomo thanked the Zimbabwean Diaspora community in Tanzania for the donation.

"The love you have displayed through this self-sacrificing gesture is very much appreciated. All your contributions of food and non-foodstuffs will go a long way to help the affected members," said Mr Nkomo.

He said the overwhelming response from well-wishers has been remarkable and the Government is assured that all affected individuals will not starve.