Zimbabwe: President Reshuffles Top Civil Servants

President Mnangagwa has, with effect from May 1, appointed specialist public health physician Dr Agnes Mahomva as the new Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care to replace Dr Gerald Gwinji who is yet to be reassigned.

Mr Simon Masanga, a senior public administrator, has been appointed Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, replacing Dr Judith Kateera.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said: "The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet is pleased to announce that His Excellency the President has, in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (Number 20) Act 2013, appointed Dr Agnes Mahomva as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Child Care and Mr Simon Masanga as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

"The appointments of Dr Mahomva and Mr Masanga as permanent secretaries are with effect from 1st May, 2019."

Dr Mahomva holds undergraduate and post-graduate degrees in science, public health and medicine from the United States of America and Zimbabwe.

She has over 22 years' experience in medical practice and managing and supporting public health programmes at local, regional and international levels.

She once served as a clinical medical officer at different hospitals in the country and in the SADC region.

Mr Masanga holds undergraduate and post-graduate degrees in politics and public administration and public sector management.

He has vast experience in public, labour and social welfare administration and management at provincial and national levels in Zimbabwe.

He rose through the ranks in the public sector from being a principal director in human resources, youth and indigenisation, labour and social welfare in different ministries, including public service.

Former Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Advocate Martin Tafara Dinha is now the new board chairman for the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

Adv Dinha holds a law degree from the University of Zimbabwe and practiced law for 12 years in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Namibia.

He was part of the team of lawyers that appeared before the SADC Tribunal in defence of the land reform and resettlement programme in Zimbabwe.

He replaced Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba, who is now a diplomat.

Adv Dinha's appointment is also with effect from May 1.

The President also appointed Mr Ralpesh Patel as an additional member of the Presidential Advisory Council with immediate effect.

Mr Patel is chief executive officer of Steel Makers.