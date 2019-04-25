Namibia: Chinese Embassy Consoles Family of Murdered Worker

Rundu — The Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming has called on Andara residents in Mukwe Constituency and the family of the deceased who was shot dead by his Chinese boss to keep calm, and allow the case to be dealt with through legal procedures.

The murder happened on Wednesday at around 12h00 at Andara Enterprise Supermarket at Andara village, it's alleged that the Chinese businessman called a fellow Chinese who was at Divundu, 14 km's away to bring him a gun that he then used to shoot and kill his employee, that he had just fired from the job.

The victim altercated with his boss over his last pay and was shot several times in the chest and died on the spot.

The Chinese ambassador in a statement said the people affected should avoid the re-occurrence of vicious events such as beating, smashing or looting, however by Thursday morning, looting already took place as the shop was broken into during the night as it was left unattended after the Chinese was taken into custody.

"The Chinese Embassy in Namibia deeply regrets the criminal case in Divundu District of Kavango East Region which took place on Wednesday during which a Namibian was killed," Yiming said.

"We would like to express our condolence to the deceased and sincere sympathy to the bereaved family," he added.

The deceased was identified as Hausiku Andreas Muyeu, a Namibian male from Bagani village in Mukwe Constituency.

Two Chinese suspects were arrested in connection with the murder case and will make their first routine court appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court today.