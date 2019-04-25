24 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC Head Meets Ethiopian Ambassador

Khartoum — The Head of the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) Lit.General, Abdul Al-Fatah Al-Burhan met, Wednesday, at his office, the Ethiopia Ambassador to Sudan.

The Ambassador said in a press statement affirmed his country's support to the option of the Sudanese people and the steps taken by the Armed Forces, in this connection.

The Ethiopian diplomat has explained his country, s keennessto follow up the developments in Sudan, closely, on its capacity as IGAD's Chairman.

He said that the meeting dealt with the summit held in Cairo on the situation in, expressing the hope that the African Union Peace and Security Council will approve the decisions of the summit.

