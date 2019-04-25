Eritrea: President Conducts a Working Visit in Eritrea

Asmara — President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohamed of the Republic of Somalia arrived in Asmara in the early morning hour of today, 24 April, for a working visit in Eritrea.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, President Mohammed Abdullahi was accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Osman Saleh and other high level Eritrean officials.

In their meeting at State House today, President Isaias and President Mohammed discussed on reinforcing bilateral relations as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two presidents also discussed on the status and progress of Eritrea-Somalia ties of cooperation and partnership as well as vital matters pertaining to Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

President Mohammed was accompanied by the Minister of Education, Mr. Abdulahi Godax Bare and other senior Somali officials.

President Mohamed subsequently departed to Mogadishu in mid afternoon hours of today.